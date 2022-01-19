PUNTA GORDA — A nonprofit sailing school won't have to search for new waters any time soon.
Despite some debate, the Punta Gorda City Council approved a 10-year lease Wednesday with the nonprofit for their ongoing operations out of the Bayfront Center in Gilchrist Park.
Learn To Sail, also called Gulf Shore Sailing School, has been teaching area youths how to sail in Charlotte Harbor for years.
In 2021, the nonprofit requested permission to expand the floating docks on the north side of the Punta Gorda Boat Club basin.
Since then, lease complications came to light regarding dredging in the channel and basin area to the west of the club and adjoining docks.
At its Jan. 5 meeting, the City Council said Punta Gorda didn't need the dredging and wanted Learn To Sail to pay for it.
Learn To Sail representatives told the City Council on Wednesday, however, that they don't need the work either.
"We never requested the city dredge the channel," Learn To Sail President Bob Brasher said. "We don’t need it dredged."
Brasher said their sailboats use centerboards, but that they are kept up in the channel and basin area.
"(Our boats) draw about 6 inches," he said. "We normally tow them out because our students aren’t capable of sailing them out of that basin."
If the centerboards were down, the sailboats would require deeper water.
City Council Member Mark Kuharski said the City Council was under the impression the nonprofit needed the area dredged because of the depth typically required by their sailboats.
"The fact that we don’t need to have it dredged (and) they don’t need to have it dredged … to me it’s a non-issue," he said.
The dredging stipulation was withdrawn from the lease.
The other issue for council members was Learn To Sail's request to use the city's south dock, or dinghy dock, immediately south of the Boat Club.
"The new lease also says that you are interested in leasing the south dock area and I have a problem with that," Mayor Lynne Matthews said. "That dock is reserved for residents who are liveaboard boaters (in Charlotte Harbor) who have permits to use that dock with their dinghies."
Brasher told the City Council they don't need exclusive use of the dock.
"The only time we are going to use it is for ADA compliance or when loading (some) adults for a sailing program," he said.
Brasher added that they have no plans on anchoring on the south dock.
"We don’t disrupt anybody," he said. "We don’t move anybody’s boats or anything like that."
City Attorney David Levin told the City Council the south dock was included in the lease for insurance reasons.
"It has to be (in there)," Levin said, "if all the protections that we want to get from (Learn To Sail) for using the city’s property are included so there is no misunderstanding if there is a lawsuit against us and we say, 'Your lease said you would indemnify us,' and they say, 'Well, it’s not in the lease.'"
"It's an insurance issue at this point," City Council Member Melissa Lockhart added.
Ultimately, the 10-year lease was approved for the floating dock expansion of the north dock and for Learn to Sail's use of the south dock.
Learn To Sail still has to get approval from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
When completed, the nonprofit will still have to get a city building permit before they can expand the floating dock area.
