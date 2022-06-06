SARASOTA — Tidewell Hospice is hosting a LGBTQ+ grief support group called “Journeying through LGBTQ+ Grief and Loss.”
It begins Thursday.
The six-week group, held at the Tidewell Family Grief Center in Ellenton, will support LGBTQ+ people.
The group is free of charge for participants.
Tidewell is the largest provider of grief services in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties.
"It is estimated that there are currently 3 million LGBTQ Americans age 50 and older, with more than 1.1 million that are 65 and older," it said in a news release. "According to SAGE — the country’s largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT older people — 9 out of 10 LGBT people surveyed feared discrimination in care settings if providers knew their sexual orientation or gender identity."
Tidewell noted it provides its services to all.
“As we celebrate Pride Month in June, we are honored to offer this new grief group to support LGBTQ+ individuals as they move through their grief journey,” Tidewell Hospice President/CEO Jonathan Fleece said. “Tidewell supports everyone with compassion, openness and understanding. We are committed to providing extraordinary care and services to meet the needs of all in our community.”
The group meets at 10 a.m. Thursdays from June 9-July 14 at Tidewell Family Grief Center Ellenton, 4151 37th St. E, Palmetto
"Group discussion and projects will provide an opportunity for individuals to build a foundation that will enable good sharing and focus on how to cope with their feelings and emotions," the news release stated.
