An assistant state attorney from DeSoto County was fired Friday for his alleged mishandling of a social media posting deemed racially insensitive.
Joshua Schueneman was with the Florida state attorney’s office and this year had run for a seat with the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, which dips into DeSoto County. Schueneman’s Joshua Schueneman for DeSoto County Judge page on Facebook documented his run over six months, the barbecue picnics, the watermelon festivals and chamber ribbon-cuttings.
But there was also a dark spot on his Facebook platform, which was detailed in an article Wednesday by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
The social media forum to help Schueneman in his judicial bid posted a “Like” in response to insensitive remarks about Hispanics in Arcadia: “Go down highway 17 by the fairgrounds,” a poster named Jenny Mayo wrote in late March on Schueneman’s campaign platform, “and it looks just like Mexico. It’s discusting!!!! If you can do something about our ‘illegal alien problem’ then you have my vote!!!!!!”
The Facebook posting, which remains online, also had a strong reply from the Schueneman campaign team that managed his social media postings and event scheduling: “Good Morning Ms. Mayo, Mr. Schueneman was also born and raised in DeSoto County. He has always made it his goal to work and raise his family here. He wants the best for DeSoto County and he will apply the laws equally to everyone just as he does as an Assistant State Attorney. His mission is to bring the community together and make it a safer place for everyone. Thank you for your interest.”
That exchange came to the attention of Florida authorities, weeks after Schueneman lost in the race for circuit judge.
Schueneman on Saturday said his campaign team didn’t recall specifics of the insensitive posting—the only one in scrutinizing the platform—that he wasn’t aware of it until contacted by a Herald-Tribune reporter.
A quick investigation by the state attorney’s office, however, led to his termination.
“The material that was posted on Mr. Schueneman’s judicial campaign social media page, regardless of its author and created while Mr. Schueneman was on leave from his employment, violates the high standards of the office of the state attorney,” State Attorney Ed Brodsky said in a statement to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, which ran a story on Dec. 5.
Schueneman on Saturday was in shock, not clear how an inquiry by his superiors devolved from reserved to termination, the final call made by Chief Judge Charles E. Williams. “I’m still trying to digest it,” he said. “It turned 360 degrees after my boss said he had received a (termination) phone call, or 180 degrees, I guess.”
The question friends and acquaintances posed Saturday was whether the matter was reviewed thoroughly. Was his character, community standing or professional conduct fully evaluated?
Many of Schueneman’s friends cited his work with disadvantaged kids, Hispanic or African American, where less than half of his hometown is white. They argued that because of Schueneman’s involvement in youth sports, the regard he carries in church and community circles, that those traits should have some standing, said Michael Brucker, rather than a quick carpet-bombing of his life.
“Josh makes a positive impact on everyone,” said Brucker, a childhood friend who has also hired Schueneman in a sod business between semesters at law school. “As teenagers Josh would throw back fish exceeding size limits. Who does that? Any allegations (of racial insensitivity) against him couldn’t be further from the truth. I wish there was something I could do, I’ll tell you that.”
