The Guardian ad Litem Program would like to thank the several groups from Live Oak RV Park that have donated to the children of the Guardian Program in DeSoto County. This is the 10th year the Rouge Chapeaux ladies have supported the needs of the program. As well, the quilters group donated handmade tote bags and pillowcases, and the church congregation donated. The park residents recognize the needs of the abused, neglected and abandoned children of DeSoto County ... and we are grateful for their compassion to make things better for these children and to make a difference!

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments