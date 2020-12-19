ARCADIA — To make sure Arcadia families in need have a complete meal for the holidays, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto County will be providing more than 400 free turkey dinners Wednesday.
From 2 p.m. to 6 a.m., the organization will be providing the full holiday meals in the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club parking lot at 18 School Ave., Arcadia.
"We are thrilled to be able to partner with the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust to provide local families with a warm holiday meal, especially during one of the most challenging years in recent history," said Tanya Orr, Club regional development director. "We will always strive to be the safe, positive place that families can depend on."
Orr said they purchased the precooked turkeys and premade sides − mashed potatoes, jarred gravy, fresh green beans, canned corn, stuffing, a dozen dinner rolls, butter and dessert − from the Publix at Arcadia.
"Most of these items just need to be warmed up before they serve," she said. "Our friends from Publix supermarkets are also providing a refrigerated truck that will deliver the food to the club and will stay for the entire event to keep everything fresh for the four-hour distribution."
Orr went on to say the 425 meals have already been allocated for the organized event.
"We have contacted all of our club members’ (past and current) families to see if they would like to participate," she said. "We have enough meals for all of our families and have reached out to the Arcadia Housing Authority, Redlands Christian Migrant Association, Casa San Juan Bosco and St. John Paul II Villas to join in."
The holiday dinner initiative would not have been possible if not for the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, according to Orr.
"Co-trustee Eric Kaplan contacted our organization to let us know that they would like to make a donation to ensure our families in DeSoto County had a complete meal for the holidays," she said. "The Flanzer Trust has been an instrumental supporter of our organization since we opened the club in 2018 and has supported families in DeSoto County through various major initiatives since."
