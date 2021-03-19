It was the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that moved the Rev. Dan Lambert to step outside of ministry and run for political office.
Lambert, of North Port, has announced he is seeking election in 2022 to the U.S. House of Representatives for Florida's 17th district. That seat representing parts of nine counties, both rural and coastal, is currently held by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota.
Lambert will hold a formal announcement Saturday, noon, on the steps of the historic courthouse in Punta Gorda on Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue.
Lambert spent most of his adult life as a conservative Christian and Republican, but he will run as a Democrat.
"I feel like the rhetoric in the nation is so hot that we need new voices who are not career politicians, who will talk about our country and the Constitution like real, everyday, normal people," Lambert told The Daily Sun.
Lambert is currently pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, a job he took in 2019 after serving a few years as a UU pastor in Palm Beach.
"My wife and I really like this side of the state a whole lot better than we liked the east side of the state," he said. "The people seemed to be a whole lot more real than on the east coast."
Asked about his congregation, Lambert said some like all Unitarian congregations, there is a wide range of opinions. Some support his move, and others believe too strongly in the separation of church and state.
Lambert, 58, grew up in Decatur, Indiana.
"I grew up in a rural area. My parents were rural laborers."
Today, he is married with six adult children.
His family was not religious, so he became active in the conservative Christian Church while at Ball State University. Over time, he was a youth pastor in several evangelical denominations in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. He ended up a professor at evangelical colleges and universities in Arkansas and Ohio.
He was a dean at the secular Kaiser University in Florida in 2016 when Trump was elected. That moved him to return to the ministry, but this time, as a Unitarian. Unitarianism and Universalism are 18th century offshoots of the Protestant church that include atheists and focus on social justice.
Lambert said he believes his rural, conservative background will help him connect with the interior parts of his district, which are lower income and agricultural.
In general, he said, he plans to campaign in person as much as possible — in coffee shops, doughnut shops and delis. That's why he is starting early for a campaign that does not require registration until May.
"It's going to take time to raise funds," he said. "It's going to take time to get name recognition...It's not going to be a campaign run on social media primarily."
Chairman of the Democratic Party of Charlotte County Teresa Jenkins said the parties will not endorse any candidates before a primary.
"I think it's smart of him to get his name out there now. It's wise of him to get his campaign team together now," she said.
Lambert said he will run against Steube's conservative voting record, which Lambert called more conservative than Trump, including voting against the COVID relief bills as encouraging residents to be dependent on handouts.
"That tells me he doesn't know or care or understand how badly people are hurting," Lambert said.
