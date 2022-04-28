Bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell hangs onto Joker, one of the bulls from Tex Brothers' Ranch, at a competition in New York City's Madison Square Garden. Joker will be one of the bulls taking part in the Extreme Bulls and Broncos rodeo in Arcadia this Saturday.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENATO TEIXEIRA
Renato Teixeira, center, poses for a picture on Tex Brothers' Ranch's Instagram page, along with his wife Elcione and his sons Gabriel and Daniel, outside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
PUNTA GORDA — Bulls from the Tex Brothers' Ranch have traveled all over the country to take part in rodeos.
Renato Teixeria, one of the ranch's operators, said bulls from his family's ranch have even been finalists in nationwide contests in Las Vegas.
On Saturday, however, the bucking bulls of Tex Brothers' Ranch will put on a show closer to home — the Extreme Bulls and Broncos show in Arcadia.
“It’s a passion we have for the lifestyle," said Teixeira.
The Teixeira family has been raising bulls for rodeos for the past 11 years. They originally started near Deer Prairie Creek in North Port before moving to their current ranch in Punta Gorda.
Teixeira — himself a former professional bull rider — said he is looking forward to Saturday as a day for "family entertainment." He noted that the Ranch has many social media followers in the local area who are looking forward to seeing their animals in the flesh.
All the riders at the Bulls and Broncos show will be professionals, said Teixeira, who know their safety protocols. For example, boot spurs with sharp edges are not permitted to protect the bull from scratches.
Each bull also receives a check before being cleared to take part in the activity.
“If he’s limping or sore, that bull is not going to perform,” Teixeira said. "They're like big pets to us."
Ranchers are also hoping to draw attention to the needs of livestock in general.
Teixeria told The Daily Sun the past dry season has reduced the quality of grazing grass for his herd. Their feed has instead relied on purchased hay and feed with enhanced nutritional content — a product made more expensive over the past few weeks of inflation.
The event will be held at the Mosaic Rodeo Arena in Arcadia; gates open at 5 p.m. with 7 p.m. as the actual start of the show.
Teixeira praised the arena as a modern facility, particularly its wheelchair accessibility.
