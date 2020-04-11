A month ago, Tommy Villani was on top of the world—head of a $2-million-a-year Venice operation and poised to expand into West Villages Marketplace.
Again named finalist in the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year awards, his Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen had a jam-packed March lineup of entertainment.
On March 15, Villani posted, “Tonight was one of the most miserable nights of my life.
“We had to inform 50+ employees that there’s a good chance they’ll be unemployed later this week. My staff is my family. And the system is failing all of us.
“I hope I am wrong, I hope that everyone will have access to the funds needed and promised, to survive what looks to be a two- to eight-week moratorium on business.
“This is small business in America right now. This is the American dream. People have worked their entire lives to build a business, create jobs, make a living. And overnight it can all disappear. You might not see this in your own life. But I can promise you that this reality exists for a lot of us.”
As Port Charlotte Gatorz and Punta Gorda Downtown Gatorz owner Doug Harris put it, “This isn’t something I thought any of us would see in our lifetime.”
“We weren’t ready for this,” agreed Eric Andreas, owner of Visani Restaurant & Comedy Theater in Port Charlotte.
Listen to local restaurant owners and you’ll hear frustration, confusion, helplessness and outrage.
A pandemic isn’t anything they could have planned for. It’s not their fault. And help doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon.
‘Where’s the money that’s supposed to help us?’
On March 27, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act, which allocated $350 billion for small business loans up to $10 million and $10 billion in emergency small business advances of up to $10,000.
Villani immediately applied for both the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan, a one-year, interest-free emergency infusion of cash (with no forgiveness), as well as a longer-term Small Business Administration EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan), a $10,000 advance that can be stretched out like a low-interest-rate mortgage over 10 to 30 years.
“A week later, I got email confirmations on both, that they were pending in review, and I haven’t heard anything since,” he said. “I’m sitting here blind, hoping and checking the website to see if the status has changed.”
Though Villani wasn’t necessarily denied, there might have been other reasons for lack of response.
“The bridge loan program was out of money in a week,” explained Peter Keating, 16-year business consultant with the Small Business Development Center of Florida Gulf Coast University.
“Those bridge loans have no forgiveness. If, one day after a year, you don’t pay it back, it goes to 12%, then keeps adding a percent. So, people often use the EIDL, at 3.75%, to pay back their bridge loan. EIDL advances are still available, but as of yesterday their online application process was down.”
Villani didn’t stop at two applications, though.
“I also applied for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and again just got confirmation that it had been received.”
The PPP is designed to incentivize small businesses to keep workers on the payroll, but forgiveness of its loans depends on retaining or quickly rehiring them. The amount of forgiveness drops if full-time headcount declines or if salaries and wages decrease.
This makes some restaurateurs skittish.
If customers remain reluctant to dine out after eight weeks have passed, and the business can’t keep the same number of employees after reopening—especially during the looming Florida offseason—is a PPP loan really such a good idea?
Keating thinks so.
“If you qualify,” he said, “I’d say absolutely apply for a PPP loan. You can get 2.5 times your average monthly payroll, 75% of which must be used for payroll, but the remainder can be used for rent, mortgage interest and utilities. The PPP is forgivable, with the understanding that you rehire by June 30.
“You may not be able to reopen after eight weeks. A lot will depend on the safety of reopening. But after eight weeks, you go back to the bank and prove that the money was used the way it should have been. Then it will become a forgiven grant. If you have money leftover — say, you didn’t hire everyone back — you can either return it or turn it into a two-year 1% loan. It’s a good deal.”
Trouble is, it’s not so easily done.
“Most of our area banks are tapped out at this point,” said Keating, “so people aren’t able to work with them on PPP loans. Banks have been allocated only a certain amount by the government and in my opinion are going to need a fresh infusion of money.
“Wells Fargo and Regions, for example, are maxed out. Bank of America won’t even allow you to apply for PPP unless you have an account with them. Achieva, on the other hand, entertains noncustomers and is one of the few banks still making loans as we speak (Wednesday). United Midwest Savings Bank, out of Panama City Beach, is as well.”
“Even during Charley, loan money was gone within a week,” added Keating, who started his job then. “But I’ve never seen anything this bad. The reason being — there’s no end in sight. People don’t know when it’s going to be over.”
Worse yet, the rules for obtaining relief funds change from day to day. The application you submitted on Friday might no longer be valid on Monday.
Vito Recchia, of Port Charlotte’s Bella Napoli and Taglio, said, “Last Friday, they opened it up, but the banks had no procedure in place to execute these loans. By the end of the weekend, Wells Fargo had reached their threshold.”
Harris reported, “I was going to apply Friday, but my banker said hold off, there are new guidelines coming. So I waited until Monday. The application was very easy, but I haven’t heard from them since.”
Kathy Lehner, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/president, would advise small business owners, “Be patient. Even the Chamber applied for a loan, first come, first served. There are so many hurdles, so many people going after funds at the same time, that everyone’s overwhelmed.”
Laurie Farlow, who co-owns Englewood’s Farlow’s on the Water with husband Keith, and prides herself on remaining optimistic and upbeat, admitted, “Just like everybody else, you struggle to figure out what to do. I’ve sat in on conference calls about this, but it’s very muddy out there. As quickly as you learn something, it seems to change.”
Recchia said, “I asked my banker, ‘Where’s the money that’s supposed to help us?’ She didn’t know what to say.”
A question of survival
Meanwhile, losses keep mounting and owners wonder whether they’ll be able to recover.
Villani said, “When all’s said and done, we’ll have lost half-million dollars or more in revenue. To lose the entire seasonal months of March and April is almost a quarter of our entire revenue.
“And it’s not as if all our debts will be forgiven. We’ll have to pay our food and liquor vendors before we can start getting deliveries again. At what point will it just be too late? Without some kind of financial support, there might be no way we can recover.
“Even if we do reopen, will we be able to do the volume that we’ll need to do—the old business model plus the additional costs we will have incurred?
“Takeout works fine for pizza delivery places, but our couple thousand dollars of takeout a week can’t possibly make up for our $1 million of alcohol a year and thousands of people coming through our door.”
From the pizza sector, Recchia said, “We’ve had a successful takeout and delivery business for years, but you also have to be able to cover your costs every week. I’ve lost 80% of my business at Taglio and 60% at Bella Napoli.
“Everybody says, ‘Save your seasonal money for the summertime, when you’ll have to go into your savings.’ That’s what we’re doing now.
“But it will be really hard to come back from all this, and we don’t know how customers are going to react. Are they going to be fearful when we reopen?”
Harris said, “We’re doing takeout at both Gatorz, but we’re not very busy. People come to Gatorz for the experience, not just for the wings. This is usually our gravy month, and we’ve lost it.
“The biggest issue right now is the uncertainty of it all. There are no answers to our questions. Will those loans ever come through? Will April 30 will be the end of the safer-at-home order, or will it be continued?”
Unemployment checks stalled
Even if owners’ own savings are secure and their business will make it, there’s that extended family of employees who report hours-long telephone wait times, getting cut off, and not a single unemployment check in the mail.
Harris said, “I would’ve just closed but stayed open for my 50 employees, so they could make what they could in tips. They call me every day, crying, worried and confused, and I try to explain everything to them.”
Villani and some of his employees applied for unemployment after Off The Wagon first shut down on March 20. But with more than 472,000 applying for unemployment in Florida within the last three weeks, his own application still reads “pending.”
“There’s no way to get in touch with anybody. Still no response after a week and a half. I still have some money in the bank, but I’m concerned that some of my employees aren’t getting the support they need for themselves and their families.
“I only reopened with takeout to let my three cooks and my master brewer make some money until they can get their unemployment.”
