ARCADIA -- Emergency staff are warning local residents to be wary of storm surge in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
DeSota County Public Information Officer Sara Walker said there is a potential for flash flooding near Peace River and Horse Creek as Hurricane Ian approaches and inundates the area.
“We are encouraging people to find a place in a higher, drier area – a facility, a friend,” Walker said in a phone call.
DeSoto County is distributing sandbags to local residents at the Road and Bridge Department at 1894 NE McKay Street. The distribution will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last; no shovel is required, but residents will be required to self-fill their sandbags.
Sarasota County will also be distributing sandbags to local residents from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at three locations:
• Ed Smith Stadium: 2700 12th Street
• Twin Lakes Park: 6700 Clark Road
• South County Fleet: 4571 State Road 776 (Enter through 4000 South Tamiami Trail and follow the signs; no access from Jacaranda Boulevard)
There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle; sandbags and shovels will be provided.
Sarasota County also notes on its website that removing sand from county-owned public beaches is prohibited by the county code.
More information will be added to this story as it develops.
