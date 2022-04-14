The Arcadia Police Department announced the arrest of Christopher Thomas Stewart, Leann Gwendolyn Humphreys and Stevie Rhiannon Rioux on Facebook on Wednesday.
The trio previously served as the Fair's president, treasurer and secretary, respectively.
Lt. Troy Carrillo, of the Arcadia Police Department, told The Daily Sun on Thursday that he had been alerted to the theft by a new treasurer for the Fair Association.
The new staff had noticed transactions where receipts had not been forwarded to them.
Carrillo said the APD had attempted to interview the suspects prior to their arrest, but the suspects avoided contact with police.
He also alleged the investigation found funds from Fair accounts to have been used for "personal items."
Comments on the arrest expressed shock on the alleged theft of funds from Fair accounts. Some wondered if funds from sold livestock — especially those presented by children — were diverted as part of the theft.
A member of one such ranching family, Josh Anderson, commented that they were expecting a disbursement check from the Fair Association.
"We were told that our checks would be ready the 21st," wrote Anderson.
"How do you steal from kids?" wrote Arcadia resident Debra Neads.
Bryan See, a former vendor with the DeSoto County Fair, wrote that the suspects were part of a "new crew" that had dishonored the work of previous boards.
"It’s a shame for some of those dedicated people that worked so hard, but more than anything for the youth," See wrote.
