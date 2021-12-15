ARCADIA — Local attorney and former DeSoto County Administrator Eugene Ellis "Bucky" Waldron Jr., was a "problem solver," recalls longtime friend Bill Hackney.
Waldron, 71, died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, due to health complications while surrounded by his family in Ponte Vedra Beach.
“There are some people who, when they pass on, make us feel the overall intelligence and kindness in our community is remarkably less without them," Hackney said. "Bucky was one of those people ... He could get to the heart of an issue and be a problem solver.
"He was truly a professional in the best sense of the word."
Waldron was a seventh-generation Floridian. He and Hackney were friends since high school, through college and ever since.
"We played football and basketball together in high school and went to college together at the University of Florida," Hackney said. "I was blessed to have him as a friend for 57 years."
Waldron was born Jan. 22, 1950, in Ocala but grew up in Nocatee in DeSoto County. He graduated from DeSoto High School in 1968 and attended the University of Florida where he graduated with a degree in history.
After college, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he became a captain.
In 1979, Waldron accepted an offer from the DeSoto County Commission to serve as the county's first full-time county administrator.
Previously, the role of county administrator was operated by a secretary to the commissioners, according to former commissioner Ed Johnson, who was involved in Waldron's hiring.
"We could see the need to put in someone who had the administrative ability to handle things," Johnson said. "He was a captain in the Marines and I had been in the Marines so I knew what it meant physically and mentally."
Waldron served as county administrator from 1979 to 1985.
"I knew that he would meet the task," Johnson said. "I couldn't give him anything but five stars and a good salute.
"I was shocked to see that he had passed away; it’s sad and we lost a good man."
In 1986, Waldron followed his dream of becoming an attorney, enrolling at Stetson University, where he earned his law degree.
"He had always thought about being a lawyer," Hackney said. "He was dealing with a lot of legal issues as county administrator and enjoyed it (and) he always had a good legal mind."
Waldron practiced law for 30 years, opening his law office in Arcadia in 1990.
"Bucky had the perfect blend of technical and management skills,” said David Carlton, another Arcadia-born attorney who practiced with him in the 1990s. “He had a practical, result-oriented approach to solving problems. It’s one reason he ran a successful, first-class law practice in a small town for three decades.”
Over the years, Waldron also served as general counsel to both the DeSoto County School Board and DeSoto Memorial Hospital.
As DMH general counsel, he helped the hospital obtain an $18 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture after Hurricane Charley.
“I think Bucky’s commitment to DMH was a reflection of his love for DeSoto County," said DMH CEO Vince Sica. "He was always there for us with his guidance over the last 25 years.
“I will sorely miss his counsel.”
Waldron also put his legal knowledge and problem-solving skills to work in his 20 years on the board of Farm Credit of Florida, including a stint as chair of the asset committee after the 2009 economic crash.
“He was probably the only one of our board members who could have handled this job,” said Howard Bateman, a former Farm Credit board chairman. “Bucky was invaluable. When he spoke at a board meeting, everyone listened.”
Waldron's love of golf also turned into a long membership at Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy.
“He was probably our most indispensable member,” said Jerry Colagiovanni, a former KCC president. “He was every golfer’s friend, and was a terrific board member. I think many of our members would tell you what a positive influence he had on their lives.”
Waldron is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cynthia Van Meter, and their two sons Jason and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Waldron was also father to Krista, Kerri and Michael from his first marriage with Linda Waldron. Through his five children, he was grandfather to 12 grandchildren.
Family and friends plan to celebrate Waldron's life at a private residence in January.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a scholarship fund that has been set up in Waldon's honor with the DeSoto County Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1903, Arcadia, FL 34265.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.