PUNTA GORDA — Longtime Punta Gorda liveaboards won a six-month reprieve from having to vacate Laishley Marina on Charlotte Harbor.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council voted 4-1 to allow liveaboards to sign a new six-month user agreement. At the end of the six months, they will have to leave the marina.
"I’d like to show an act of kindness and give them some breathing room," Mayor Lynne Matthews said. "I met with a couple of them and they really don’t have anywhere to go."
The council earlier this month approved a submerged land lease with the state, giving people who live on boats docked at the marina 90 days to leave.
Jeff Pitt told The Daily Sun other marinas have three- to five-year waiting lists, making him and most other liveaboards "homeless."
Through previous rental agreements, Pitt and dozens of other liveaboards have lived for years — some for decades — on their vessels in the 17 residential slips at the Laishley Park Municipal Marina, 120 Laishley Court.
East of the U.S. 41 bridges, the city operates the Laishley dock slips and a mooring field by leasing those portions of Charlotte Harbor — referred to as “submerged lands” — from the state.
For the city to maintain its submerged land lease, liveaboards can only reside on their vessels for six out of 12 months, according to state regulations.
The city was unaware of the regulation until a recent state audit of the marina.
"We owe it (the extension) to them as good citizens," Vice Mayor Debby Carey said. "It’s not like they’re a problem. There was a miscommunication on their rental contracts."
The liveaboards, who were never made aware of the six-month limit, were residing there on annual leases.
"I reviewed the contracts (and) it does state they must adhere to state and city guidelines, but it doesn’t say they only can live in the marina for six months out of a 12-month period of time," Matthews said. "It was not printed and people like to see something in black and white when they sign a contract."
City Council Member Melissa Lockhart voted against the extension due to potential repercussions from the state. Noncompliance could eventually lead to a complete shutdown of the marina.
"We’ve been out of compliance since September of last year," she said, referring to the liveaboards last slip rental renewal. "I feel bad that we’re having to address this (but) I think personally we are taking a risk for a statute that has been on the books.
"Let’s say we do this and then the state does come in and says 'now you’ve got five days to comply with regulations' … it’s too much of a risk."
City Attorney David Levin said a lengthy process would likely be involved if the state reacts.
"In the normal course of events in terms of enforcement, the state would typically give you an opportunity to rectify the problem," he said. "If they came down and said we were out of compliance, 'this is what you need to do,' we would have a chance to challenge that and have a hearing and that takes a fairly long time to get resolved."
