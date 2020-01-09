Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club expansion in Arcadia

The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation awarded the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County a $250,000 grant to assist with the renovation and expansion of the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club, which is at 18 School Ave. in Arcadia.
The Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club is the organization’s sixth club location and first site situated beyond Sarasota County lines. The agency began operating this facility in July 2018, and started providing children, ages 6 to 11, with year-round programs that help them excel in school, become leaders and adopt healthy habits.
Children also receive healthy meals and snacks and foster meaningful relationships with peers and trusted mentors. The club is currently at maximum capacity, with nearly 75 children participating in programs each day.
“This commitment from the Selby Foundation will help us completely transform the way in which our organization will serve the children and families in Arcadia,” said Bill Sadlo, president/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County. “The expansion of our Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club will allow us to extend our reach, serve a greater number of youth, including teens, and implement more programs designed to help them achieve their full potential.”
Earlier this year, the city of Arcadia transferred the lease of the Smith-Brown Recreation Center that sits adjacent to the current club building to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County. The agency will transform the structure into a multi-purpose gymnasium for youth with designated space for physical activities, project-based learning and enrichment programs that further fosters their personal development. The organization will add another 7,000 square feet to the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club for additional youth development programs. The facility will also be available for local use outside of the club’s operating hours, and will become a valuable community asset.
“We’re proud to support this expansion project, and we look forward to seeing how this facility will become a pillar for Arcadia’s families who seek a safe, positive place for their children to learn, play and grow,” said Carol Butera, president and CEO, William G. and Marie Selby Foundation.
A groundbreaking ceremony for this expansion is scheduled for Feb. 12. More information about this event will be available in the coming weeks at bgcsarasota.com.
ABOUT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SARASOTA COUNTY:
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County has been a leading youth serving organization in Sarasota County and its surrounding area since 1970, and provides enriching after-school and summer programs to thousands of youth, ages 6 to 18, in Sarasota, Venice, North Port and Arcadia. The organization’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need services the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The programs are designed to empower youth to excel in school, become leaders, adopt healthy habits and create plans for success after high school graduation. For more information, visit bgcsarasota.com or call 941-366-3911.
