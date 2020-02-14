Hundreds gathered Wednesday at the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club in Arcadia to celebrate ground-breaking of its expansion project that will ultimately empower kids to achieve their full potential.
The Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club, at 18 School Ave., opened in July 2018. The Club started providing children ages 6 to 11 with year-round programs that help them excel in school, become leaders and adopt healthy habits.
This facility, which is operated by Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, is situated next to the historic Smith-Brown Recreation Center.
In 2019, the city of Arcadia transferred the lease of the Smith-Brown Recreation Center to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.
With lead support from the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, the organization will transform the Arcadia structure into a multi-purpose gymnasium for youth with designated space for physical activities, project-based learning and enrichment programs that further foster their personal development. The organization will also add another 7,000 square feet to the facility for additional youth development programs.
“We are thrilled to participate in bringing this needed facility to the Arcadia community,” said Eric Kaplan, co-trustee of the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust. “Lou and Gloria Flanzer were most concerned with helping to strengthen families and communities. Children were amongst their greatest concern because they are our future. They deserve the best opportunity available. We’re proud to have played a role in bringing this wonderful place to reality.”
The space will be available for local use outside of the Club’s operating hours, and will become a valuable community asset.
“The people of Arcadia deserve important resources,” said Dr. Dean Hautamaki, co-trustee of the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust. “This Club will allow parents to know that their kids are safe, that they will be in an environment that helps them build important life skills, that they will get help with their studies and be exposed to the many opportunities the Club has to offer.”
While the expansion is going to bring new, innovative opportunities to Arcadia’s future leaders in a modern, up-to-date facility, the project will also include tributes to the historic significance of the Smith-Brown Recreation Center and local trailblazers, including former coach and sports icon Richard Bowers.
To date, the organization has raised $2.6 million from private donors, foundations and community partners to support this capital project. Key capital supporters include the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, Keith D. Monda Family, The Gardener Foundation, William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, Judith Brielmaier, Jack Urfer, Community Foundation of Sarasota County, James M. Doss Charitable Foundation, Bill & Mary Ann Becker/Peace River Citrus Products, Inc., The Mosaic Company, Carol McCloud and Bucket Fillers, Janice S. Kelly Memorial Foundation, Arcadia Rotary Club, Burruss Foundation, Berlin Foundation and Alico Citrus. Lead construction partners include Halfacre Construction and Hoyt Architects.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County
A leading youth-serving organization in Sarasota County and its surrounding area since 1970, and provides enriching afterschool and summer programs to thousands of youth, ages 6 to 18, in Sarasota, Venice, North Port and Arcadia. bgcsarasota.com, 941-366-3911
