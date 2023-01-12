Citrus damage

Immature fruit that fell from trees in a DeSoto County citrus grove after Hurricane Ian.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PEACE RIVER CITRUS ASSOCIATION

TALLAHASSEE - Florida citrus growers took another hit Thursday, more than three months after Hurricane Ian swept through the heart of the industry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced a production forecast for the current growing season by 10 percent for oranges and 16.6 percent for grapefruit and specialty crops.


