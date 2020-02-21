"Good morning, good morning, good morning!" That greeting was heard every week day in DeSoto County on radios tuned to 1480 AM and 104.5 FM, sent across the airwaves by radio host and program manager Jack Welch.
Sadly, that voice fell silent a week ago Sunday, with the loss of a man familiar to so many, who played a big part in promoting our community.
I got to know him five years ago when myself, Mel Jackson, and our late friend K.C. Carlton formed a radio program called The Coon Prairie Ramblers. We recorded Monday mornings and our mental malarkey has been aired each Saturday from 2 till 3 p.m. and again each Sunday evening from 8 till 9 p.m. ever since.
Jack was a great all-around guy, and very helpful to us when we were recording. Through the glass window of the control room, he'd watch and listen to us as we recorded four segments per week. And as we neared the end of each, he'd first hold up a little sign that read "One minute," followed by "Thirty Seconds" shortly thereafter. That made a big difference, because without it we'd have run out of time mid-sentence with each segment. In fact, I referred to him being in the control room beyond the glass as being our "Jack in the box," and I think he liked it.
One time, referring to his broadcasts, I said he was "All Welch and no squelch," and that drew a big smile from him.
Jack had a low, booming voice that was perfect for radio, and he usually ended his sentences with the last syllable being pretty low. He was popular with many for heading up gatherings for karaoke, trivia, and bingo, and was very accommodating with the public during this activities. He was also a longtime member and officer in the local Moose club.
Of course, like any other public media outlet participant, there were a few who weren't his biggest fans. Some of that might've had to do with the fact that Jack liked to read newspaper headlines and stories, and give his personal opinion about them. He even read some of my "Grits & Pieces" columns over the years, and I was always honored by that. He didn't mince his words, much to the chagrin of some listeners who would complain about his editorializations of current events, particularly those that involved politics. But that just goes with the territory. He didn't apologize for his opinion, and I'm glad he didn't.
Jack created some of the commercials heard on the radio and was quite clever in coming up with ways to make them fun and interesting. I believe his most popular ones were done with the help of Bonnie Molloy, who owns a local business. They would assume various roles and voices, and had a great way of making the ads enjoyable. I will miss that a lot.
Joe Fiorini, who owns the radio station (and others), hosted a Christmas dinner last December for those affiliated with him. My wife and I met about 50 others in Charlotte County at Visani's restaurant (aka the castle on Kings Highway), and Jack and his wife Lorena sat at the same table we did, along with a few others. We had a fun evening of great food and conversation that I will remember.
Jack was always calm and collected, but one time I recall him getting a bit animated at the radio station when myself and fellow Coon Prairie Ramblers were seated at the booth at our three microphones, kicking around ideas for what we were going to record that day. Well, about five minutes after we were going back and forth, Jack suddenly stood up in the control room, rushed into the booth, leaned around Mel, and quickly deactivated three red buttons. Apparently the mics were "hot" (on) and our voices were being broadcast not only live but over another program that was underway. Funny thing about it was that we were talking about the very program we were intruding in on, and were joking about it.
Long story short, we didn't get into trouble, which surprised and relieved me. But from then on out we've kept an eye on those buttons to make sure they're off till we are ready to record!
Jack was from West Virginia, and served our country in the US Marines. From what I've always heard, it's "Once a Marine, always a Marine," so there's no way I'd ever call him an ex-Marine or former Marine. His voice will be missed by many, though still being aired in commercials and public announcements on the radio, at least for now.
A lot of us have catch phrases that we use, and Jack was no different. Usually he signed off with, "Be nice, everybody, and keep smiling." Sometimes he'd read something from the paper and give us his opinion on it, and at the end of his sentences he'd say the same thing often. And so I shall end this column with his words — "And, there ya go!"
Farewell, Jack Welch, and thank you for filling our airwaves with your wit and wisdom.
