The face of our moon is always changing as the terminator—the line between dark and light—traverses the lunar surface in its monthly journey.
The dark of the moon is the earth's shadow. This effect known to us as lunar phases is caused by the motions of the earth and moon relating to the sun. Full phase, first, last quarter and new moon phases divide the lunar cycle into four. But every day or even every hour between those cycles can reveal hidden features.
One such feature is the lunar X. This phenomenon is visible for only a few short hours just before first quarter. This is a rather famous optical feature seen from many but not all earthly locations. Not everyone on earth can see the X, because the earth is not always in the same place in its orbit when the moon is in this ideal sunlight location.
The lunar X is also known as the “Werner X”—when the light and shadow of the terminator create the appearance of a letter X on the rim of the Blanchinus, La Caille and Purbach craters. This is sometimes referred to as a clair-obscur effect. The 17th century French painter and art-critic Roger de Piles is thought to have first used this term in a discussion of effects that could be created with color in drawings.
A small telescope is required to see the X, and as always being in the right place at the right time is paramount. Timing for this event is often published by Sky & Telescope magazine (www.skyandtelescope.com), or by spaceweather.com.
Like many of these astronomical events, timing is everything. The clockwork of the universe waits for no man. Often fleeting and short-lived, the budding astronomer will quickly learn this if planning to view and capture astronomical events with a camera. I have said it before but it bears repeating ... having your work published is most possible by capturing a fleeting moment in time, rather than spending time photographing such objects as a distant galaxy or nebula that have been in the sky for millions of years.
These are just my thoughts on having your written work published and your name used in conjunction with your photo of an astronomical event. This concept has worked well for me over the years, as I leave deep space and Messier objects (110 astronomical objects catalogued by the French astronomer Charles Messier) to NASA. For I know try as I might I cannot compete with them, anyway.
The lunar X is famous ... but there is also a lunar letter V, somewhat less well known than the famous X but a bit longer lived after the X has dissolved into the lunar landscape. The V is about the same size as the X and is created by sunlight striking the tops of the crater Ukert and nearby ridges. The V is also quite a bit farther north of the X but can be seen at roughly the same time.
The lunar V lies just south of the Mare Vaporum. Again, a small telescope is recommended to view the V.
Our moon is anything but a world devoid of change; forces there are always at work. Aside from the ever-changing display of shadows and light, gravity there, though not as great as the earth's, is always in play. Crater walls have been known to collapse and meteors have impacted the lunar surface. The pockmarked lunar surface, easily seen, can attest to that.
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
