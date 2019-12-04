An Arcadia man was arrested on Dec. 2 after the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a minor victim sending explicit photos to Glen Evon, 32, on Instagram.
The tipster, who was related to the female victim, said Evon was communicating with the victim. The victim sent Evon nude photographs and photos of her feet.
The victim initially sent Evon a private message offering to model her feet for his Instagram account, @cutefeetandsoles, according to the arrest affidavit. She sent multiple photographs, which he complimented. As the conversation progressed, it became increasingly vulgar, with Evon reportedly asking for nude photographs in addition to the photographs of her feet.
He agreed to pay her for images, sending $20 every one or two weeks through PayPal, according to the affidavit. She also provided an explicit livestream video. She represented herself as a 16-year-old, though the arrest affidavit notes that was not her real age.
This communication continued from Sept. 14 to Nov. 2.
A detective was able to subpoena the IP address for the Instagram account and positively identified Evon as the suspect.
During the investigation, the detective also made an Instagram account, pretending to be a 14-year-old female and started following and interacting with @cutefeetandsoles.
Evon allegedly requested explicit photos and at one point set up a plan to meet with the girl to engage in sexual activity.
When investigators confronted Evon at his home, he admitted he has targeted young girls approximately 14 years old, misrepresenting himself as a 16-year-old male to make them feel comfortable, according to the affidavit.
He admitted to soliciting explicit content from numerous girls both nationally and internationally, but stated he has never acted on his sexual thoughts and never done anything physically sexual with a child, the affidavit stated.
He was charged with possession of child pornography and solicitation of a minor.
