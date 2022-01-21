ARCADIA — A Tennessee man was arrested in DeSoto County after allegedly stealing a vehicle out of Sebring.
Rhett Phillip Hopkins, 52, of Nashville, was charged by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday with one count each of grand theft of motor vehicle, unlawful possession of false IDs, and presenting a false ID to law enforcement.
DCSO was first alerted to the case by a detective from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The detective said that a man calling himself “Alan Hopkins” had taken a Jeep Wrangler for a test drive and failed to return.
DCSO later received a call from the DeSoto Automall; a customer had come in to make a new key for a vehicle he was “in the process of buying,” according to DCSO. Employees said they called after confirming the vehicle had been stolen.
Deputies responded to the business and made contact with the customer, who identified himself as “Thomas Rhett Akins.”
The vehicle turned out to be the Jeep Wrangler reported out of Highlands County. The customer was arrested and eventually confirmed to be Rhett Phillip Hopkins, though he was also in possession of ID cards for another person under another name.
Sheriff James Potter credited the Automall employees tipping off deputies and dropped off a box of donuts as thanks.
“With partnerships like these, crime in DeSoto County doesn’t stand a chance,” Potter stated in a social media post.
