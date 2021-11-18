ARCADIA - An Arcadian man was arrested on Monday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a minor traffic crash on foot.
Frank Anthony Iannetti, 67, did not give his real identity to authorities when he was initially confronted, according to police.
The Arcadia Police Department reported that an officer was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on Hickory Street on Nov. 15.
The complainant told the responding officer that he had been involved in a crash with a blue UT-style Jeep.
The Jeep was still on scene; the other driver was not.
According to the APD arrest report, the complainant told the officer the other driver "jumped out of the vehicle and left on foot."
APD and the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office cooperated in the search for the driver, who was found walking at the intersection of Parkview Avenue and Smith Street.
A DeSoto County deputy made the initial contact with the suspect. He was eventually identified as 67-year-old Frank Anthony Iannetti — though, according to the report, he initially gave a false name to law enforcement.
When the deputy asked the suspect if he would submit to a facial recognition program, the suspect revealed his real name and presented his driver's license. The license was later found to be invalid.
According to the report, Iannetti told the deputy there was currently a warrant for him on violation of probation and admitted that he was the driver of the blue Jeep. He was arrested and searched, which led to the discovery of a small sandwich bag with a "leafy green substance" inside and a piece of paper with the same substance rolled inside it.
Iannetti was charged with one count each of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.
