A farm employee informed deputies that the suspect had departed through the woods running along the farm’s western boundary. Meanwhile, the farm manager described the value and damage to the work truck that was the target of the alleged theft, valued at approximately $20,000.
Deputies engaged in a multi-part search around the farm’s property line and called in support from nearby Manatee County. One deputy also attempted to ascertain connections between the ranch incident and an earlier report of an abandoned box truck, which had been towed from a nearby location.
Samuel Marlowe Eckman, 35, was found by law enforcement “crouched in a drainage ditch,” with the assistance of a K-9 team and a farm employee, according to authorities.
He was arrested as a suspect in the attempted theft.
According to authorities, a post-arrest search of Eckman found keys belonging to the box truck investigated earlier.
The DCSO team eventually discovered that the box truck had been stolen from a Collier County business and was outfitted with a GPS. The truck was towed back to Collier County.
Eckman was charged with one count each of attempted grand theft of motor vehicle, unarmed burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer without violence.
He is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail on a total bond of $5,000.
Eckman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31.
