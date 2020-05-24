A Kissimmee man died early Sunday morning after being struck by a semi truck on I-75 near mile marker 162, just North of Jones Loop Road, in Charlotte County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
The driver, 48, and passenger, 50, both of Winter Haven, were traveling southbound in the outside lane of I-75 around 2 a.m.
Around that time, the Kissimmee man, 20, was walking northbound in the same lane.
Despite an attempt to swerve out of the way, the front of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian.
The crash remains under investigation.
The driver and passenger were not injured in the crash. The pedestrian's next of kin have been notified.
