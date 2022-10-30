featured Man dies after motorcycle wreck in DeSoto County Staff Report Oct 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARCADIA - A man critically injured in a Friday night crash along U.S. 17 died on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.The man, identified as a 65-year-old Arcadia resident, was northbound on a motorcycle approaching Northwest Daniel Street in Arcadia. As the motorcyclist slowed to turn right, the motorcycle was struck by a sedan behind it driven by a 26-year-old Lakeland man, according to the report. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. The Lakeland man was not injured, authorities stated.Following the wreck, he was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following day. "The crash remains under investigation," FHP stated in its news release. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Cops: Political argument ends in killing More FEMA housing options in DeSoto, Charlotte counties Homicide investigation underway Half empty? Florida homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule Red Cross shelters those with no homes Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Political argument ends in killing More FEMA housing options in DeSoto, Charlotte counties Homicide investigation underway Half empty? Florida homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule Red Cross shelters those with no homes
