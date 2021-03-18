ARCADIA — A man recently indicted for murder in Fairfield, Ohio, is currently being held in DeSoto County Jail on unrelated charges.
Bijan Michelangelo Jabbari, 24, of Fairfield, was indicted Wednesday in Ohio for the killing of 35-year-old Benjamin Burrell, according to a Fox19 News report.
Fairfield Police officers found Burrell on the evening of Dec. 19, 2020, with gunshot wounds outside of his home. He later died at the hospital.
Fox19 reported that Jabbari has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability, three months after the victim's death.
The Florida Highway Patrol in DeSoto arrested Jabbari Dec. 30 on multiple charges, including trafficking phenethylamines, attempt to sell drugs, possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a weapon or ammo by other state felon, possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, according to the DeSoto County Jail booking report.
He has been held without bond since that arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.