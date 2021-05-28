A 22-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered when a car collided with the horse he was riding, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The unidentified Arcadia man was riding a horse on May 22 just before midnight. He tried to cross U.S. 17 when an SUV struck the horse.

The horse was declared dead at the scene. The rider was taken to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, where he died May 23, according to FHP.

The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old Arcadia man who was not identified by FHP, was charged with driving without a driver’s license. The crash remains under investigation.

