ARCADIA - A man on house arrest was arrested again after he allegedly stole a vehicle.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported that they had received numerous calls Tuesday evening about a figure riding through properties on a "red side-by-side."

Joshua Shane Crider, 41, of Arcadia, was later identified as the figure in question when deputies responded to the call. Deputies stopped him near SW County Road 760 and Terrell Street.

According to a DCSO social media post, Crider reached into his pockets while deputies were speaking to him; deputies allege that they heard "several suspicious clicking sounds."

"When the suspect refused to keep his hands visible, he was immediately handcuffed," read the post.

A search led to the discovery of an unsheathed box cutter in Crider's pocket, according to DCSO.

The vehicle Crider was riding in was checked; DCSO allege the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Charlotte County.

Deputies discovered Crider was wearing an ankle monitor and is currently on house arrest. He had allegedly asked a bystander if he could charge the ankle device at their electric outlet.

Crider was charged with one count each grand theft of motor vehicle and resisting arrest without violence. He is being held at DeSoto County Jail on $2,000 bond.

