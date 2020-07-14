ARCADIA — A mask mandate in DeSoto County seems unlikely for now despite other local governments taking action on the issue.
During a DeSoto County Commission meeting Tuesday, some commissioners made it clear they had no interest in proposing a mandatory mask law.
“I will not mandate, in this county, that everybody has to wear a mask like some of these other counties or cities have done,” said County Commissioner Elton Langford. “You’re (all) adults, you do what’s best for you and your family and you be responsible for what happens with your life and your well-being.”
The issue was not up for vote or even on the meeting’s agenda; however, it was discussed in light of cities like Punta Gorda and Sarasota passing laws that require face coverings.
“Everybody has to take care of their own self,” said County Chairman Juril “Buddy” Mansfield. “Make decisions for your own self. If you want to wear a mask, wear one. If you don’t, that’s fine.
“We still need to social distance and if you’ve been around someone (that is sick) then just take those precautions. Be as safe as you possibly can. That’s all we can do.”
For DeSoto County, there were 951 positive cases reported Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health, up by 65 since Monday.
FDH reported that there have been 11 deaths so far in DeSoto due to coronavirus.
County Commissioner J.C. Deriso neither showed support for nor against the idea of a mask mandate.
“I didn’t really like the (idea of wearing a mask) but I figured, you know what, the person next to me ... if it makes them feel better, I’ll be glad to wear it,” Deriso said. “I just think that proactive thinking is going to do us all some good the way things are moving now.”
Commissioners Terry Hill and Judy Schaefer did not comment on the matter but asked that everyone stay safe when in public.
County staff continues to encourage all residents to be more vigilant when going out in public — wear a mask and keep at least 6 feet apart.
County staff has not released any information on creating a mandatory mask proposal.
In a July 13 email to County Administrator Mandy Hines, DeSoto Auto Mall General Manager Mark Schlundt urged the county to introduce a mask mandate.
“The situation is now critical and we can no longer ignore it,” Schlundt wrote. “Requiring everyone to wear masks in public has to be our No. 1 priority.”
