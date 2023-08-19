Lou, the matriarch at Myakka Elephant Ranch

Lou, the matriarch at Myakka Elephant Ranch, died Tuesday. The nonprofit conservation group announced her death Friday.

 PHOTO BY MYAKKA ELEPHANT RANCH

MYAKKA CITY — The elephant deemed the matriarch of Myakka Elephant Ranch died in her sleep, the organization announced Friday. 

Her death "came without warning" on Tuesday, the organization said in a social media post, noting the members of the nonprofit are "heartbroken."


   
