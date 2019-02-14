Meet Kayla Patton, DeSoto's Teacher of the Year

The DeSoto County Education Foundation recently hosted its annual A Night Among Stars for employees of the School District of DeSoto County. From the six nominees picked for 2020 Teacher of the Year, West Elementary’s Kayla Patton was chosen. The fourth-grade instructor was presented with a $5,000 check from the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union.
One of the more involved people in DeSoto County, Kayla gave us a few seconds in answering questions.
Arcadian: Most challenging part of teaching, most rewarding?
Kayla Patton: “The most challenging part of teaching would have to be finding creative ways to help motivate students who lack motivation and school interest. However, the most rewarding is quite the opposite, it’s seeing a student realize they are good enough and they can do the work. We call it the ‘ahhh-haaa’ moment, where students display self-recognition for their success.”
Arcadian: The public’s perception is that today’s kids don’t care all that much about education. What’s the reality?
Kayla: “I believe that it’s not so much an ‘I don’t care attitude’ for most things, but instead it’s more about being frustrated with their weaknesses.”
Arcadian: It’s tough finding teachers. Advice for those thinking about teaching?
Kayla: “I would tell those considering the profession to have tough skin, but don’t take things too personal (constructive criticism helps build you), be innovative, find tricks to help the class and day flow smooth, and last of all rely on your team for help. They are the ones who are experts in the field and have plenty of knowledge and experience to assist a new teacher when there is a need.”
