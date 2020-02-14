The Arcadian/DeSoto Sun Weekly will present occasional business profiles. Those chosen are new members to the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce. This week's visit is with Maggie Glucklich, part of the Keller Williams Peace River Partners team in Arcadia.
Maggie Glucklich grew up in West Hartford, Conn. She met and married Martin, a South African, while living in Connecticut. Her husband quickly became tired of the cold New England winters so they decided to move to Sarasota with their four children in 1994.
Maggie and her husband owned two restaurants in Sarasota; a Manhattan Bagel franchise and Veg, A Vegetarian and Seafood Eatery. They purchased land in Arcadia to grow organic vegetables for Veg when they received an offer to sell the restaurant, which they did.
They decided to move to Arcadia and thoroughly enjoy the peace and quiet.
Maggie has a degree in Elementary Education and Montessori. After moving to Arcadia, she started subbing in grades K-12. After five years of substitute teaching, she decided to consider a career change in order to help fulfill her family's longterm financial goals.
She signed on with Keller Williams Peace River Partners in October 2018.
Maggie decided to focus on helping seniors while beginning to assist her sister and brother-in-law with their transition after her sister lost the sight in one eye due to surgery. She has seen first-hand the challenges that are facing her family members as they decide what is next in terms of their living situation.
Maggie has her Senior Real Estate Specialist (S.R.E.S) designation through the National Association of Realtors. This designation represents completion of a course concentrating on The 50+ Market, 21st Century Retirement, Aging in Place, Housing/Transitions Options, Financial Options, Tax Matters, Legal Matters and a wealth of resources.
Maggie enjoys meeting with customers in a one-on-one consultation to begin the conversation about what is next!
Maggie: “My husband and I were going over our financial goals during the summer of 2018 and I came to the conclusion that the salary from my substitute teaching was not going to advance those goals quickly enough. I decided to become a realtor and took the licencing course in the fall of 2018 and passed the first time! I interviewed with many real estate companies before deciding to sign on with Keller Williams Peace River Partners.
“I get asked about the real estate market very often. Actually, the answer depends on what area of the market one is speaking about. In essence, for sellers, if the home is priced right and not drastically higher than fair market value, it will sell quickly. For buyers, there is a wide range of homes to choose from; getting pre-approved from a reputable bank or mortgage company is the best way to secure one's dream home. I am particularly interested in working with investors to purchase homes for rental purposes because the inventory of rental properties in our area is extremely low.
“My philosophy surrounding marketing myself is to do 'whatever it takes' to help my customers. In order to stand out in the field, I have obtained my Senior Real Estate Specialist (S.R.E.S) designation from the National Board of Realtors, which allows me to work with seniors in their transitions, whether it be downsizing, moving to an independent or assisted living facility and/or selling their home. I have a team of professionals to assist older folks in aging in place, which means living as independently as possible in their current home and then determining what is next.
“A career in real estate is a terrific option for young people. One can obtain a real estate license without having a college degree. My advice to those looking to start a career in the real estate field is to find a real estate company that offers training and mentoring. The classes for one's real estate license do not cover the day-to-day procedures, processes, nor paperwork for representing buyers and sellers. It would be a good idea to interview a number of real estate agencies to find a broker and other agents that feel right for one's personality and goals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.