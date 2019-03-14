Meet Richard Berry: Homeless advocate, visits Arcadia Monday

The Rev. Richard Berry advocates for the voiceless. A pastor and director for the Skowhagen Miracle Homeless Shelter in Maine, Berry has authored a book on homelessness and pushes his message across the nation. He will be in Arcadia on Monday, appearing on Jack Welch’s morning program on WFLN (1480 AM/104.5 FM) at 9 a.m.
Question: How did you get involved in advocating for the homeless?
Berry: “A friend became homeless and asked what I was going to do about it.”
Question: Steps to helping homeless? California is moving forward on shelter cities. Sarasota has a tiny town, for example. But money is an obstacle in places such as DeSoto County.
Berry: “Start with truly caring. Then start small if you are able to get a group together to house a few. Check with supermarkets about getting outdated food they throw away.”
Question: Some are skeptical about assisting homeless. How do you overcome this?
Berry: “It starts with individuals/small groups with a burden. Start in a way you are not dependent upon local, state or federal funding.”
Question: Average homeless person, what’s the backstory? And veterans seem to comprise many of them.
Berry: “No average homeless person. Veterans make up a good amount of homeless. I have a former assistant D.A. and assistant attorney general in my shelter. No one is exempt, under certain situations.”
Question: Advice for average person to help.
Berry: “Minds change as someone moves and shows how homeless are just people. Attiudes of some will begin to change, while some will never see the homeless as just people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.