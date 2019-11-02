Mike and Sandy King of Rotonda West, Florida, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in the Historic District of Savannah, Georgia, along with their daughter and son-in-law, Taryn and Billy Blue. They were married on Nov. 7, 1969, in New Bedford, Mass. A party with family and friends will soon follow.
