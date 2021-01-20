PUNTA GORDA — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda has planned a food drive for Saturday to benefit those in the community still in need due to the pandemic.
"There is an ongoing need in our community to help those who would go hungry otherwise," said MHM Executive Director Gary Butler. "We have the facility that can support a drive, we have our incredible volunteer corps available to support the drive and a large family of members and supporters."
The drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. Donations will be given to St. Vincent de Paul Society for distribution to the needy.
To keep things safe for museum volunteers and those who are donating, participants will not need to leave their car. Instead, they can drive up, open up their trunk or hatch and the donations will be collected by volunteers.
"The Military Heritage Museum is heavily invested in both Punta Gorda and Charlotte County," said Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, who also sits on the museum's board. "Year-round, we do many philanthropic things to help organizations in the community."
Matthews went on to say that the city's Historic District Homeowners Association meets at the museum on a regular basis.
The Punta Gorda Police Department will also be having their monthly Do the Right Thing program ceremonies — which recognizes local students for their achievements — in the museum's Gulf Theater starting February.
The museum will be accepting nonperishable food items, personal care/household items, such as soap, shampoo and cleaning supplies.
"Too often, public perceptions of what the military does are based during wartime," Butler said. "However, much of the military efforts are to help those in need, whether abroad in other countries or here at home.
"The food drive is a way the museum can give back to the community. It blends with all of our efforts to leverage the museum as a community gathering place."
The event will take place, rain or shine. For more information or reservations, go to the website and sign up at militaryheritagemuseum.org.
