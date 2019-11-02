ARCADIA — It’s back to the drawing board for DeSoto County and Mosaic, the giant phosphate mining firm.
The county hosts an informational workshop Tuesday, one at 9 a.m. and another at 1 p.m., at the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners meeting room, 201 E. Oak St., Arcadia. The public is invited. But participation is limited to topics on the agenda.
Tuesday’s topic is DeSoto County’s phosphate mining regulations, county spokesperson Tara Poulton said. Workshops are part of a dispute settlement from this year between DeSoto County and Mosaic.
“The workshops are for the commissioners, not the public,” Poulton said. “The meetings are open to the public, however. This will give commissioners an opportunity to discuss and ask questions as a group without violating Florida’s Sunshine (open meetings) Law.
The purely informational meeting, Poulton said, means “no votes will take place and it will have no bearing on future (mining) submittals or requests by Mosaic.”
A little history
Mosaic, a Fortune 500 company that mines phosphate in the US and parts of the world, had petitioned DeSoto County for a rezoning of 18,000 acres of farmland to an industrial mining classification. The firm owns another 9,000 acres already zoned for phosphate mining.
Mining phosphate rock is an industrial-scale process. Fertilizers, detergents, baking products and other things are its byproducts.
Mosaic’s petition to reclassify farmland to industrial mining was brought before the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners in July 2018. After two days of contentious hearings, Commissioner Elton Langford motioned to deny the rezoning application, which was passed in a 4-1 vote. Rather than hauling DeSoto to court for infringement of property rights, Mosaic requested a special magistrate to hear from both sides and to recommend terms of a possible settlement. Ultimately, that included a series of informational workshops through 2023, at which time Mosaic would again apply for rezoning permits to mine phosphate in DeSoto County.
The first workshop is Tuesday.
Mining opponents argue the practice of strip-mining is harmful to Florida habitat, wildlife and waterways. In 2016, for example, a sinkhole opened beneath a Mosaic gypsum slurry stack in Mulberry, Fla., draining some 200 million gallons of water into an aquifer, setting off a health scare and public relations backlash. Gypsum is a byproduct of converting phosphate rock to fertilizer.
Mosaic representatives counter that mined property is returned to its natural condition when the phosphate is removed, that jobs and economic benefits are vital to such places as DeSoto County and others like it.
Mining will destroy the land forever ... or not
“State rules dictate that every acre that is mined and disturbed has to be reclaimed,” said Shelley Thornton, a senior permitting engineer with Mosaic. “It’s state certification; there is no way around them.”
Thornton said mining and reclamation is a rolling process.
“If you go back to the 18,000, we can’t physically mine 18,000 acres at once,” Thornton said. “We can’t physically manage that much water at once. We go by blocks. We mine, on average, six to 700 acres per year. Then move onto the next.”
Thornton said that her firm already has a reclamation plan for the acreage, but that could change down the road due to permitting terms.
Breaches at clay settling areas (CSAs)
“We get a lot of chatter from the community on the failures that happened in the 1960s and ‘70s at our CSAs and it’s true ... it happened,” Thornton said. “Not to diminish that environmental impact that occurred, but the regulations have changed and technology has improved throughout the years to help eliminate those fails.”
Thornton said that between 1940 and 1968 there were 32 recorded CSA failures. Florida then mandated some strict design construction operation standards for mining.
Another massive failure occurred in 1971 in the Peace River, according to Thornton.
“That one is talked a lot about,” Thornton said. “After that, the state then went back and reviewed their regulations and decided to make more changes.”
