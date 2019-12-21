A Minnesota man was killed in a traffic mishap Saturday in North Port.
Florida Highway Patrol investigators report that Thomas Roushar, 70, at about 1:50 p.m. was northbound on U.S. Highway 41. Attempting to make a lefthand turn at Lazy River Road, Roushar’s Dodge minivan was struck by a vehicle driven by Tristan Burroughs, 17, of Venice, causing Roushar’s vehicle to overturn. He was killed. Burroughs and a 15-year-old male passenger were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Both boys were listed in serious condition. Saturday’s accident was under investigation.
