NORTH PORT - A Minnesota man was killed in a traffic crash Saturday in North Port.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Thomas Roushar, 70, was northbound at about 1:50 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 41.
As he was attempting to make a turn onto Lazy River Road, Roushar’s Dodge minivan was struck by a vehicle driven by Tristan Burroughs, 17, of Venice, causing Roushar’s vehicle to overturn.
He was killed.
Burroughs and a 15-year-old male passenger were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Both boys were listed in serious condition.
Saturday’s crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.