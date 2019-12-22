NORTH PORT - A Minnesota man was killed in a traffic crash Saturday in North Port.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Thomas Roushar, 70, was northbound at about 1:50 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 41.

As he was attempting to make a turn onto Lazy River Road, Roushar’s Dodge minivan was struck by a vehicle driven by Tristan Burroughs, 17, of Venice, causing Roushar’s vehicle to overturn.

He was killed.

Burroughs and a 15-year-old male passenger were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Both boys were listed in serious condition.

Saturday’s crash remains under investigation.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Load comments