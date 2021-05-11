A 17-year-old boy was reported missing, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Devon Jones, 17, was last seen leaving his home on Lode Avenue in Port Charlotte on May 3 around 11:22 p.m. He is 5'10" with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is suspected to be traveling north to Anderson, Indiana in a black Chrysler 200 with a female, according to deputies.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013 or your local law enforcement agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.