Devon Jones

 PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 17-year-old boy was reported missing, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Devon Jones, 17, was last seen leaving his home on Lode Avenue in Port Charlotte on May 3 around 11:22 p.m. He is 5'10" with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is suspected to be traveling north to Anderson, Indiana in a black Chrysler 200 with a female, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013 or your local law enforcement agency.

