Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for Andre T. Breton, an endangered person who requires assistance.
He was last seen near Olean Boulevard and Harbor Boulevard after fleeing from hospital staff. He was wearing a plaid shirt, gray pants and a black backpack.
There is no threat to the community, CCSO said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andre Breton is asked to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.
