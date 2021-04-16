A Charlotte County girl was reported missing, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Julianna Derr was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Twilite Avenue in Port Charlotte.
She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall with brownish-red hair, light blue eyes and a cartilage piercing, the Sheriff's Office reported. She was last seen wearing a cream colored sun dress with blue flowers.
Julianna has ties to both Charlotte and DeSoto County.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Julianna is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.
