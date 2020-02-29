ARCADIA — Two brothers and a third man charged with killing a local homeless man will be arraigned Monday.
Kyle Johnston, 27, Brett Johnston, 25, and Gary Stanka Jr., 31, are each charged with second-degree murder in the death of Juan Sebastian, a well-liked homeless man.
The arraignment is set for 9 a.m. at the DeSoto County Courthouse, 115 E. Oak St., in Arcadia.
Sebastian, 69, was attacked and beaten Dec. 8 and later died in town at TideWell Hospice on Dec. 23 with his dog, Cheeto, by his side. He never regained consciousness, although a witness reported the dog and his master touching hand to paw in the hours before his death.
An outpouring of support came from the local community for both Sebastian and Cheeto through vigils and social media. Cheeto has since been adopted by a local resident.
Arcadia police investigators arrested Kyle Johnston on Dec. 28. His brother, Brett, the next day. The third suspect, Stanka, had been jailed on drug possession charges since Dec. 17, but was later charged in connection with Sebastian’s death.
What happens at the arraignment?
“The defendants will be informed of their formal charges (which could be a different charge from what they were originally arrested),” said Donna Rhodes, 12th Judicial Circuit Court public information officer. “They will be given a chance to enter a plea of guilty, no contest or not guilty. Typically, when someone is charged with a felony, defendants don’t enter a guilty or no contest plea outright.”
What’s next?
“If the defendants are not represented by counsel, they will either be appointed counsel if they are unable to afford it or given a chance to hire counsel if they can,” Rhodes said. “Then the case is set for either docket sounding, pretrial conference and/or trial.”
The trio had been denied bond and remain in the DeSoto County Jail.
