ARCADIA — The driver who killed Maleena Valdez received a 10-year prison sentence after offering a plea of no contest.
Kiara Morant, 19, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, hand-cuffed and clothed in a red-orange jumpsuit from DeSoto County Jail.
The courtroom she walked into was packed full. Half of the seats were taken up by members of Maleena Valdez' family, including mother, Savannah and grandmother, Josephine; the other half was occupied by members of Morant's own family, including her father, Richard.
Despite her official plea being listed as "no contest," Morant openly admitted fault for the crash that resulted in the death of 4-year-old Maleena last year.
"I want to say I apologize for the life I took that day," she said as she stood before Judge Don Hall.
Before handing down the sentence, Hall noted he personally felt the sentence did not reflect the full weight of Morant's actions. However, the sentence agreed upon in the plea agreement — 122.85 months — was the maximum allowed for the top count of the charges.
Morant ultimately pleaded no contest to one count each of causing a death or serious injury while driving without a license and grand theft of motor vehicle.
Hall noted in his closing remarks the fact that Morant had taken a vehicle without permission made her actions look more like a bad decision than a tragic accident she could not anticipate.
"Nothing will ever match what this family is going through," Hall told Morant, nodding to the Valdez family in one half of the courtroom.
Family members largely confirmed that feeling through statements both in court and after the sentencing.
"This is not enough," Savannah Valdez said in court, visibly shaken as she spoke. "She needs more...We miss this girl every day."
Miguel Romo, Malenna's father, said his daughter was his best friend and her loss had caused enduring pain in the whole family.
"We want justice for our daughter," Romo said.
Richard Morant also spoke at the hearing, offering an apology to the Valdez family on his daughter's behalf. He also attempted to explain the events that led to the crash by describing the mental conditions she had been diagnosed with at a young age.
"She doesn't think like a normal 18-year-old," Morant said, fighting back tears of his own.
Josephine Valdez, however, said after the hearing that she considered apologies offered by Richard and Kiara Morant to be hollow and belated.
At one point, after the sentence was pronounced, Richard Morant attempted to approach Josephine Valdez to make another apology. She told him to not approach her family, which quickly turned into a heated shouting match between multiple people.
DeSoto County court officers quickly got between the two families, keeping them apart and escorting Morant's family out of the courtroom.
DeSoto County deputies and Arcadia police officers were also present outside of the courtroom, keeping an eye on people and escorting family members to vehicles.
Speaking with reporters outside of court, in spite of the sentence, the Valdez family said that they would do their best to keep positive memories of Maleena alive in their hearts.
Savannah said that she often watched old videos of her daughter to recall happier times, while Josephine said that she tried to focus by remembering her granddaughter's laugh.
