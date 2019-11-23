What is Gator Wilderness Camp?
Located on a 250-acre property, Gator Wilderness Camp is a year-round camping program designed to serve adolescent boys struggling with multiple issues with their families, schools and communities. The camp serves boys ages 10 to 15. The school is a faith-based, nonprofit organization.
What do they do at camp?
During camp, kids are challenged to grow healthy relationships with their parents, peers and Jesus Christ. Campers are put in a structured environment where they are taught to make their bed and clean their living space and campsite daily. The campers are also supposed to develop long- and short-term goals for a treatment plan. Sometimes these goals can include fun, nature-oriented trips such as canoeing through the Evergrades, which requires planning and teamwork.
What about the school aspect?
Campers will learn about natural science, local and state history, reading, composition, mathematics, health, physical education, environmental science and home economics. A majority of these subjects are taught in block units so the group can focus on one area.
The school is recognized as a private school by the Charlotte County School District and is part of the Title I tutoring program for reading. Campers who qualify for Title I services receive one-on-one reading tutoring once a week. Campers also receive one-on-one tutoring with a math teacher once a week. The school is both a McKay and Step Up for Students Scholarship school.
Source: www.gatorwildernesscamp.com
