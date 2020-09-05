ARCADIA — After awarding more than $100,000 to small business and individuals in DeSoto County, the second round of emergency financial relief is now ready for applicants.
Funding is available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act.
"We are so thankful that we have these funds to distribute," said county spokesperson Tara Poulton. "Our small businesses are still struggling from this. Many of our residents are still out of work or their hours have been drastically cut back, and they are now behind on their household bills. We want to get money into as many hands as we can."
What has changed with Round 2?
The small business program has expanded its eligibility criteria to now include home-based businesses and nonprofits.
The starting grant amount for small businesses has also been increased from $2,000 to $5,000.
"Previously, only brick-and-mortar businesses were eligible," Poulton said. "Round 2 includes eligible home-based businesses and nonprofits."
Poulton said the new $5,000 minimum also includes businesses that have already received funding during the first round.
"If they qualified for $2,000 (before), they will be receiving another $3,000 in their accounts over the next few days," Poulton said.
What has stayed the same?
Individual assistance, food security and the community partner mitigation programs will remain the same, according to a county press release.
As before, individuals can receive up to $2,000 to help cover household living expenses.
"Residents who have experienced a significant reduction in work hours, have been furloughed or laid off due to the virus, are encouraged to apply," Poulton said.
What are the grants available?
For individual assistance: A one-time grant up to $2,000 to help cover qualifying household living expenses including rent/mortgage or utilities, car and insurance payments. Daycare expenses are also included. One application per household.
Small Business Assistance: A one-time grant ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 to assist businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. Grants will cover expenses such as employee wages, personal protective equipment, vendor bills and mortgage/rent costs. Home-based businesses and nonprofits are now eligible to apply.
Food Security Assistance: A one-time grant up to $5,000 for organizations providing food to residents in DeSoto County who are self-quarantined, under a quarantine order or to persons caring for family members with COVID-19. Funds can be used to cover expenses related to food preparation, packaging, delivery, distribution and storage.
Community Partner Mitigation Assistance: A one-time grant up to $10,000 for organizations providing critical services to the community with expenses related to telework capability, personal protective equipment or physical modifications to your facility to slow the spread of COVID-19.
How to apply?
Applications are now being accepted for the second round by the county.
"We are here to help," Poulton said. "We want to help as many individuals and businesses as we can and we know there are many that qualify that haven’t yet applied."
To apply online, visit DeSotoBOCC.com/cares.
For questions related to the program, applicants are encouraged to call the County’s CARES Hotline at 863-491-7574 or by emailing CARESfunding@desotobocc.com.
What if I don't have access to a computer?
The county is also working with the DeSoto Chamber of Commerce to process small business applications.
If a small business needs specialized attention, they can schedule an appointment with the DeSoto Chamber at 863-494-4033.
If an individual doesn’t have access to a computer, they can visit the DeSoto County Public Library, 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, or call the library at 863-993-4851. Computer use and assistance will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.