TALLAHASSEE – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is bringing more housing options to area counties devastated by Hurricane Ian.
Gov. Ron DeSantis requested the federal help from FEMA.
In response, FEMA is bringing temporary travel trailers and mobile homes "to eligible Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties," it said in a news release.
The Direct Temporary Housing Assistance gives options options for uninhabitable homes that became that way due to Hurricane Ian, the news release stated. Due to a lack of affordable and available housing before the hurricane, it determined rental assistance is "insufficient to meet the housing need."
“FEMA is committed to helping Hurricane Ian survivors get a safe roof over their heads to jumpstart their recovery as quickly as possible,” Federal Coordinating Officer Tom McCool said in the news release. “To assist these households, FEMA is providing travel trailers and larger manufactured housing units to eligible households in four counties: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee."
FEMA stated it will notify applicants eligible for the direct housing. The temporary homes need to be first transported, permitted, installed and inspected prior to use, it stated in the news release.
“Although FEMA’s direct housing mission is only a temporary solution, our team remains committed to helping survivors find housing that best suits their needs," McCool stated. "With local government leaders building a shared vision for the future, FEMA and the federal family will work around the clock to help them achieve it.”
Direct Housing has three primary options, it said:
• Multi-family lease and repair: In it, FEMA has a lease agreement with the owner of rental properties of three or more units, making repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants.
• Transportable temporary housing units: These can include a travel trailer or manufactured home.
• Direct lease: Leasing of existing housing.
The news release said the housing assistance can be provided for up to 18 months from Sept. 29 to March 28, 2024. The national disaster was signed Sept. 29.
Charlotte County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to allow residents to live in RVs on their property while their hurricane-damaged homes are being repaired. Residents would be allowed to live in the RVs for two years ending on Nov. 3, 2024, unless the board decides to extend the code’s exception.
"Direct temporary housing takes significant time to implement and is not an immediate solution for a survivor's interim and longer-term housing needs," the news release stated. "Additionally, not everyone impacted by the disaster will be eligible for direct housing. It is important that partners at all levels – local, state, other federal, nonprofit and private sector – work together to fill any gaps."
FEMA noted it is already providing rental assistance, hotels, home repair assistance and temporary lodging reimbursement to those who are eligible, the news release stated.
"Survivors who have applied to FEMA for assistance do not need to reapply to be eligible for direct temporary housing assistance," it said.
To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app or call 800-621-3362. Phones are manned 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week.
