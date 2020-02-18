ARCADIA — “I object” shouted Michael Zarzano from the audience on behalf of more than a dozen area residents beside him during Tuesday’s DeSoto County workshop involving phosphate mining company Mosaic.
The public was not happy with the county’s restrictions on their questions for Mosaic representatives. Regional residents were also unhappy with the amount of time they were allowed to speak at the informational workshop, which was open to the public but intended to be more an educational effort for the Board of County Commissioners.
The presentation was a part of a DeSoto County workshop on the phosphate mining company. This is the second of a series of workshops the county will host leading up to 2023, when Mosaic plans to reapply for rezoning permits to mine phosphate in DeSoto County.
The workshops are part of a dispute settlement from 2019 between the county and Mosaic.
“Three minutes to allow the public to speak is a liability,” said Zarzano of Charlotte County. “It is a negligent amount of time to provide people of this community to speak on such an important issue.”
Mosaic representatives were not required to answer some of the public’s questions if the commission deemed them off-topic during the second of a series of informational workshops planned to run through 2023.
This workshop’s topic was “Phosphate Mining 101,” which focused on the basics of phosphate mining and its importance for the world.
Two experts spoke representing Mosaic: Kim Nicholson, vice president of the company’s agriculture technology and innovation department, and Kenny Miller, general manager of the Four Corners Mine in Hillsborough County.
”Mosaic 101: Phosphates”
Nicholson spoke on the importance of phosphates and food industry versus organic fertilizers and regenerative agriculture, stating that alternative options would cost more money.
Miller broke down the basics of phosphate mining, the history of Mosaic operations in Florida and provided examples of minerals and forms of the minerals involved in the mining process.
Miller also spoke on the agencies involved in permitting mining, the prospecting process and preservation areas, as well as reclamation.
More workshops to come
“There will be other workshops that will deal with specific topics but we are here to (discuss) those items that have been summarized (here),” said DeSoto County Attorney Donald Conn.
One concern for residents was the weather, should Mosaic get approved down the road to mine phosphate in DeSoto County.
“The potential sign of harm (due to weather) is very disturbing,” said Nicki Steiner. “The weather here can be very unpredictable and moreso every year. How can Mosaic say that they are ready for every emergency?”
Miller said they are nervous about potential storms but have done the work to prepare for them.
Stella Trembley asked that if phosphorous is so important to humanity, life and plants, when Mosaic does the reclamation, do they put any phosphate fertilizer in the reclamation area?
Mosaic representatives said they do not use it in their reclamation areas because Florida soil is already rich with the nutrients needed for agricultural growth.
Water quality was also a big question from the public but it was not answered because it was considered off-topic. The next DeSoto workshop on Mosaic is planned for May 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.