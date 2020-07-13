The message seems clear.
Back out now or face the penalty of paying all court costs of Mosaic Fertilizer LLC.
Those would be the costs incurred in the corporate giant's last-minute battle to renew a water discharge permit at its plant in Bartow.
Mosaic filed a motion on July 8 with the state's Department of Administrative Hearings, requesting that Judge Francine Ffolkes find a petition submitted by three residents to be improper.
Mosaic is arguing to force those residents, which included retirees and the disabled, pay all legal bills.
Mosaic and the other defendant, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, have lawyers.
Environmental groups are working behind the scenes to find the citizens involved an attorney, petitioner Tim Ritchie of Punta Gorda said.
But Ffolkes denied a request for the petitioners to have more time to build their case.
A hearing is Aug. 17-19 in Tallahassee.
On a Friday teleconference, Ffolkes did not dismiss the case or sanction petitioners. Instead, she ordered two sets of petitioners to rewrite their petitions, a second time, by Wednesday.
Ritchie lost his last two citizen colleagues in the petition, Frank Kozdras and Jane Armstrong, before the teleconference began.
Kozdras, of Punta Gorda, dropped out even though he believes Mosaic discharges toxic waste into waters that feed the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor.
"Sad to say, since these sanctions have been imposed (requested) by the Mosaic attorney Gary Perko, I have been getting nightmares, my blood pressure is way up, my blood sugar is out of control," Kozdras told the Sun.
The 30-year Florida resident joined 12 other citizen petitioners of Charlotte and Sarasota counties who dropped out a few weeks ago after a lawyer warned them this could happen.
Left to fight Mosaic is Ritchie and a separate petitioner from Nokomis, Nathan Tzodikov, who has a doctoral degree in chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The statute Mosaic quotes against Ritchie's petition says a judge must find a petition "is not interposed for any improper purposes, such as to harass or to cause unnecessary delay, or for frivolous purpose or needless increase in the cost of litigation."
Mosaic's lawyers allege Ritchie's groups made "no reasonable inquiry regarding the pertinent facts and applicable laws before submitting their Second Amended Petition.
"It is apparent (the petition) is motivated in the best light merely by their generalized concern for the environment, which is an improper basis to petition for administrative hearing," Mosiac's attorneys of Hopping Green and Sams wrote.
A First Amendment expert said it would be difficult for a judge to sanction petitioners.
Frank LoMonte, a lawyer and director of the University of Florida's Brechner Center for Freedom of Information, said the statute requires finding the petition to be frivolous.
"It's got to be fabricated...something you knew at the time was false," LoMonte said.
Neither side in this battle is filing suit against the other, LoMonte noted, and in those civil cases, the rules are more strict.
Mosaic also filed a motion to dismiss Tzodikov's petition, but stopped short of demanding sanctions against him.
Tzodikov is pursuing a narrower complaint against Mosaic, saying the company does not adequately monitor water quality coming out of their plant, and that they improperly dilute it with fresh water.
Both petitioners point to the fact that water coming out of Mosaic's plant is known to be contaminated with radioactive particles, toxic metals, arsenic, mercury, lead and chromium. Ritchie alleges those contaminates are not contained. Tzodikov alleges Mosaic isn't able to prove they have contained the contaminates.
Mosaic claims the petitioners had a whole year to prepare for this hearing, but in fact, DEP took two years before it posted its decision April 28 to renew Mosaic's discharge permit. At that point, objectors had two weeks to file their cases.
