ARCADIA — Mosaic Fertilizer Company has put its next stake in the dirt to bring phosphate mining to DeSoto County.
The Fortune 500 company owns around 23,000 acres of farmland in DeSoto County.
On Oct, 20, Mosaic submitted a new application to rezone 14,000 of those acres to allow mining.
County Commissioners denied the company's first rezoning application in 2018.
Since then, residents from all around Southwest Florida have come to DeSoto to oppose Mosaic's plans, citing that strip-mining is harmful to Florida habitats, wildlife and waterways, specifically the Peace River and its adjoining streams and estuaries.
"Mosaic did file a rezoning application," County Attorney Donald Conn told a crowd of Mosaic opponents at a workshop Tuesday on phosphate mining operations in Arcadia. "The review of that application has been stayed (so) no review will be going on until 2023."
After commissioners denied the company's 2018 attempt, a legal battle ensued and concluded with a 2019 third-party magistrate decision requiring the county to hold a series of workshops on phosphate mining through 2023 when Mosaic could apply again.
"Any property owner in DeSoto County can refile for rezoning after one year has passed (since they were denied)," Conn said. "Any property owner can do that."
DeSoto County Public Information Officer Sara Walker told The Daily Sun the new application does not violate any parts of the legal settlement between the company and the county.
"The settlement agreement states that the application for rezoning is tolled, or 'on hold,' to allow for the completion of the workshops that are required by the agreement," she said.
Walker went on to say that as part of the settlement, no hearings or reviews of the new application can be held until after January 1, 2023.
When that time comes, Walker said the DeSoto Planning Commission will hold a de novo (from the new) quasi-judicial public hearing to consider the new rezoning application.
The planning commission will then provide its recommendation to the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners who will have to take it under consideration as part of the de novo quasi-judicial hearing.
Mosaic representatives told The Daily Sun that their Oct. 20 submission "is strictly a function of the work on the application being complete."
"This submittal means the team that has worked on it can focus on other projects," said Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron. "This was always the plan. The application is tolled and will not be reviewed until sometime after January 2023."
