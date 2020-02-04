ARCADIA — Today is the deadline for any experts wanting to weigh in on phosphate mining during the next DeSoto County workshop regarding phosphate mining company Mosaic.
The informational workshop is set for Feb. 18 with two sessions: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners meeting room, 201 E. Oak St., Arcadia.
“We anticipate the workshop to last the full day, but it could end sooner,” said county spokesperson Tara Poulton. “It will depend on the length of the presentation, the Q&A session and public comment. Mosaic staff will be giving a presentation to the county commissioners.”
The workshop’s topic is “Phosphate Mining 101.” Mosaic plans to give an overview of phosphate mining, according to Heather Nedley, Mosaic’s public affairs manager in DeSoto County.
The meeting is open to the public, but participation is limited to topics on the agenda.
“The workshops are for the commissioners, not the public; however, the meetings are open to the public,” Poulton told the Sun last year. “This will give commissioners an opportunity to discuss and ask questions as a group without violating Florida’s Sunshine (open meetings) Law.”
The county asks for anyone who wants to speak as an expert to submit their information to the county no later than Feb. 4.
To register, file with the DeSoto BOCC chairman’s office at 201 East Oak St., Suite 201, in Arcadia.
Anyone wishing to file should provide a copy of their resume demonstrating their expert qualifications; identify a specific field of expertise; and provide a written expert report with opinions and exhibits to be offered that are relevant to the topic being addressed at the workshop.
The workshops are part of a dispute settlement from 2019 between DeSoto County and Mosaic.
This is the second of a series of workshops the county will host leading up to 2023, when Mosaic plans to reapply for rezoning permits to mine phosphate in DeSoto County.
The first workshop on phosphate mining regulations was held in November, 2019.
The agenda for the second workshop is still being finalized at this time but more information is available on the event page of the county’s website.
