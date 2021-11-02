ARCADIA — Mosaic reps told DeSoto County commissioners and the community to "trust the science" Tuesday during a county workshop on clay settling areas used in phosphate mining.
Residents, however, who have long opposed the Fortune 500 company and any mining operations in DeSoto County, remained skeptical.
"This threat (for mining) is physical, economic, and environmental to 10,000 or more (residents) in DeSoto County (and) to our fresh water supply, the Peace River, and Charlotte Harbor estuary," Sarah Hollenhorst said at the DeSoto County workshop Tuesday.
Janet Fennersly spoke specifically on the workshop's focus — clay settling areas, or CSAs.
"CSAs provide multiple layers of some of the most dangerous toxic chemicals disguised behind reagents, fatty acids, fuel oil, sulfuric acid, to be deposited deeply into the Florida landscape for years," she said.
Mosaic owns around 23,000 acres of farmland in DeSoto County. The company wants 14,000 of those acres rezoned to allow mining.
The workshops are part of a 2019 dispute settlement between the county and Mosaic, after county commissioners denied the rezoning in 2018. They are set to continue through 2023 when Mosaic plans to resubmit its rezoning request to DeSoto commissioners.
Phosphate mining companies like Mosaic use CSAs to store phosphatic clay during the mining process.
Clay, sand and phosphate are all part of the phosphate ore, or matrix, that is mined.
Those particles are separated by machines called cyclones, suspended in water and other particles and pumped into the CSAs to settle.
Part of the beneficiation process involved in this requires "conditioning" and uses "reagents" such as fatty acids and fuel oil, which is distilled from petroleum.
At each CSA, dams are also required to contain the water and other particles.
At Tuesday's workshop, a handful of Mosaic and consulting engineers detailed the science, technology, man hours and expertise of inspectors that go into the operation of the CSAs.
Area residents were concerned about dam breaches in general, and during natural disasters, as well as the potential release of the potential pollutants contained in the CSAs.
They also worried about how those potential pollutants, such as the reagents, would affect the Peace River and its adjoining waterways like Charlotte Harbor.
Mosaic representative and professional engineer Scott Wuitschick said there haven't been any dam breaches since 1994 and that state requirements and standards have advanced to prevent such breaches since.
Mosaic representatives said the fatty acids are highly biodegradable.
As far as fuel oil reagents, Mosaic consultant and professional engineer Subrata Bandy said the fuel oil does degrade in a natural environment but takes a much longer time to do so.
DeSoto County Commissioner Jerod Gross asked if there was any information or studies that have been done regarding how long it takes for the fuel oil to break down.
Bandy said there was no study that he was aware of, but "I can say that petroleum hydrocarbon degrades overtime."
Andy Mele, of Punta Gorda, said Mosaic's presentation on CSAs was a "sugar-coated version of reality."
"(It) is a whole lot of BS," said Mele, who told commissioners he has a master's degree in Environmental Science from Bard College in New York.
"No matter how Mosaic tries to tell you that the CSA designs have become more sophisticated, keep in mind that they are still made of dirt," he continued. "Yes. Dirt. Huge piles of dirt from 30 feet below grade to 60 feet high (and) the slightest miscalculation or flaw in arranging the dirt can result in catastrophic breaches capable of destroying all life in the waterways and Peace River."
