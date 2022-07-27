Agricultural land DeSoto County

An overhead shot of the agricultural acres Mosaic hopes to one day get rezoned for phosphate mining in DeSoto County.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ARCADIA — An 11-year-old Arcadia girl received a standing ovation Wednesday during a Mosaic phosphate mining workshop in DeSoto County.

Michelle Nico Solis

Arcadian Michelle Nico Solis, 11, sings "Colors of the Wind" from the Disney film "Pocahontas" in support of the land and wildlife during a Mosaic phosphate mining workshop in DeSoto County.

During public comments, Michelle Nico Solis used her 3 minutes to sing "Colors of the Wind" from the Disney film "Pocahontas" in support of the land and wildlife.

J.C. Deriso

DeSoto County Commissioner J.C. Deriso
Judy Schaefer

DeSoto County Commission Vice Chair Judy Schaefer


Raoul Boughton

Mosaic's lead ecologist Raoul Boughton presents during a wildlife-focused workshop held by DeSoto County and the Mosaic fertilizer company. The county and the phosphate mining company have presented a series of workshops over the last few years as a result of litigation between the two parties.
Jerod Gross

DeSoto County Commissioner Jerod Gross

